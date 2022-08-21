Linda "Mama Linda" F. Brown Ferrell, born on November 8, 1946, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2022.
Linda was born in Manchester, Kentucky, and after marriage, made Knoxville, and most recently Lenoir City, her home. Linda was employed by the University of Tennessee Medical Center as a Medical Secretary in Radiation Oncology. She was a compassionate, dedicated employee and loved her job and patients so much she stayed in the same position for 42 years.
Linda knew the importance of relationships, especially the one with Jesus Christ. She loved the Lord and was a long-time member of Grassy Valley Baptist Church serving in various ministries like Bible School, nursery, and choir. She also volunteered at The Western Heights Baptist Center and loved being the hands and feet of Christ to people who needed it the most. Linda was secretive about giving; she loved being able to help others without it being known. She helped so many people even with the smallest gestures. Her smile was contagious, her personality was addictive, and anyone who talked with her knew she was special.
Family was her everything.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Dan and Mary Brown, brothers Ray and Leroy Brown and former husband James E. Ferrell.
Linda leaves behind her only child, Jamie and husband Michael Killaly; her one and only grandchild, Rachel; her two younger brothers, Terry (Patsy) and Ronnie (Wilma) Brown; 14 of her nieces and nephews; her two furry friends, Phil and Ellie. Special thanks to niece, Heather and husband Paul Price and sister-in-law Mattie Brown who has been a helping hand for many years; and lastly, her great nieces, Haley and Bella Price and Sarah Brown.
A special thanks to Devita Dialysis Center on Campbell Station, Dr. Chris Hancock and faculty of Volunteer Podiatry, Dr. Ross Nesbit, Dr. Ritu Khanna, and Andrew Brower FNP of University Nephrology, and Dr. Dan Ely for giving Linda the best healthcare over the years.
Linda's Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 27th at Grassy Valley Baptist Church, receiving of friends from 11 to 12 p.m. and Celebration of Life at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to East Tennessee Kidney Foundation, P.O. Box 22072, Knoxville, TN 37933.
While we mourn that she is gone, we live in comfort and peace knowing she is with Jesus and we will see her made new again someday.
