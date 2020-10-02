Linda Marie Sizemore, 67, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, September 30th, at the Hillcrest Health and Rehabilitation Center in Corbin, KY. 

She is survived by her husband, Eugene Sizemore; her two daughters, Julia Ann Dezarn and husband Neal, and Gina Sizemore Smith and husband Gary; and her two sons: Gene Franklin Sizemore and wife Lauren, and Jacob Sizemore, all of Manchester. 

Linda is also survived by her grandchildren: Kayla Farris, Lacey Marie Gibson, Ethan Smith, Bailey Marie Sizemore, and Madison Sizemore; her two sisters: Barbara McDaniel and husband Bill of Lily, and Catherine Owens of London; and her three brothers: R J Estep and wife Wanda of Lily, James Sizemore and wife Carolyn of London, and Robert Sizemore of Newport. 

Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Stella and Jim Sizemore; her brother, Frank Sizemore, and her sister, Frances Lewis; and by two grandchildren: Austin Wayne Gibson and Leland Sizemore. 

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, October 4th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY. Burial will follow at the Sandlin Branch Cemetery on Upper Rader Road. 

Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Saturday, October 3rd at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

Service information

Oct 3
Visitation
Saturday, October 3, 2020
7:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Oct 4
Service
Sunday, October 4, 2020
3:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
