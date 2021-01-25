Mrs. Linda Renee Collett, age 62 departed this life on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at her home. She was born on Wednesday, June 4, 1958 in Los Angeles, California. She was a nurse’s aid at the Landmark of Laurel Creek for over 26 years and a member of the Pleasant Run Baptist Church.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: Johnny Collett, her daughter: Rhonda Bray and her son: Michael Coffey and Melanie Coffey, who she raised as her own. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Rjohnni Coffey, Trendon Sparks, Janay Sparks and Malory Coffey as well as these brothers and sisters: Eugene Capitano, Sherri Day, Debra Cheek and Claudine McQueen.
She is preceded in death by her mother: Vivian Kirby Coffey and her son: Ronnie Gene Hacker.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Linda Renee Collett will be conducted on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Frank Peters will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Greenhill Cemetery in Annville, Kentucky.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.