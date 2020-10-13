Linda Scott, age 67 of London, Kentucky passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, KY.
She leaves behind one son, Joshua Scott & wife Jaryn of London, KY; three siblings, James Edward Scott & wife Marie of Inverness, FL, Agnes Oliver of London, KY, Eva Ellis & husband Larry of Frankfort, KY; two grandchildren, Tabor Grace Scott, Pike Briscoe Scott, plus a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Ralph Scott & Lilly Myrtle Philpot Scott; one sister, Beaulah Dunn.
Linda worked at the Laurel Cookie Factory for over 13 years, was of the Baptist faith and was a die-hard U.K. fan!
A memorial service for Linda Scott will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Andes cemetery in East Bernstadt, KY. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 15, 2020 beginning at 4:00 p.m. until the service hour also at the funeral home. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
