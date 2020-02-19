Linda Sue Brumley, age 66 departed this life on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at AdventHealth of Manchester. She was born on Saturday, July 25, 1953 in Manchester, Kentucky to the union of George and Blanche Brumley Roberts. She was an assistant for Cumberland River Behavioral Health and attended the Curry Branch Holiness Church and Potter’s House Holiness Church.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: Michael Brumley, her daughters: Angela Shell and her husband: Terry, Tonya Holland and her husband: Jason and her son: Shane Brumley and his wife: Crystal. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Whitney Hall, Kaitlyn Senters, Wesley Harrod, Kenzie Holland, Bailey Brumley and Brody Brumley, 2 great grandchildren: Taylen Hall and Hadley Hall and these brothers: Estill Roberts, Larry Roberts and George Roberts and these sisters: Clara Joyce Seal and Twila Mae Gregory.
She is preceded in death by her parents: George and Blanche Roberts and these brothers and sisters: Faye Dezarn, Beve Roberts, Jimmy Roberts, Don Roberts, Glenn Roberts, Wayne Roberts, Verna Lee Smith, Carl Roberts and Lloyd Roberts.
Funeral Services for Linda Sue Brumley will be conducted on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Jason Holland, Rev. Terry Shell and Rev. Lyle Sizemore will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Roberts Family Cemetery in the Curry Branch Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Monday after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
