Mrs. Linda Lou Wagers, age 68 departed this life on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at the AdventHealth of Manchester. She was born on Thursday, October 29, 1953 in Manchester to Tommy and Suzanne Roberts Jarvis.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: Troy Wagers, her children: Alice Sue Wagers, Angel Michelle Wagers and Troy Wagers, Jr. as well as her grandchildren: Jazzlynne Destonna LaFaith Gregory, Landis Reese Gregory, Cole Bradley Ross, Dylan Paul Hammons and Skylar Henson as well as her brother: Roy Jarvis and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Tommy and Suzanne Jarvis, her brother: Jay Jarvis and her sister: Edna France.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Linda Lou Wagers will be conducted on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 2:30 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. James Wagers and Rev. Don Hubbard will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Enjine Cemetery in the Blue Hole Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday after 1:30 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
