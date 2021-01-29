Lindy Glenn Henson, 49, of Manchester, KY, passed away Thursday, January 21st, at the UofL Health - Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
Lindy was born in Red Bird, KY on February 12, 1971, a son of the late Audrey Sizemore and Toleman Henson, Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Tina Jewell Henson, his daughter, Lonzie Henson, and his son, Russell Henson, all of Manchester.
Lindy is also survived by the following brothers and sisters: Randy Henson of Manchester, Dewey Henson of Manchester, Ronald Henson of London, Ollie Mae Wombles of Manchester, and Freda Smith of Manchester.
Also, surviving are his grandchildren: Elvielna Henson, Skylar Henson, Addlyn Henson, Abigail Henson, and Brentley Henson; and two special nephews: Joshua Mills and Wade Creech.
In addition to his parents, Lindy was preceded in death by his brother, Toleman "TJ" Henson, and his grandchild, Shalya Henson.
Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, January 29th at Britton Funeral Home, with Mark Bowling officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith Sizemore Cemetery on Hector.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Friday, January 29th at Britton Funeral Home.
