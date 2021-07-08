Lisa Ann Henson, 49, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, July 6th, at the University Of Kentucky Medical Center.
Lisa was born in Clay County, KY on December 3, 1971, a daughter of the late Bige and Ethel Gilbert Hensley.
Lisa is survived by her son, Nicholas Asher Henson of London, and her daughter, Alexandria Elisha Henson of Manchester.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jameson Asher Sevier and Knox Brandley Sevier, and the following brothers and sisters: Stanley Gilbert of London, Billy Joe Hensley of Manchester, Lonnie Hensley of Oneida, Gayle Hamilton of Dry Ridge, KY, Linda Garrett of Carrolton, KY, and Sheila Bowling of Oneida.
In addition to her parents, Lisa was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Hensley.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 10th at Britton Funeral Home, with Joey Burns officiating. Burial will follow at the Squire Hensley Cemetery in Oneida.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 10th at Britton Funeral Home.
