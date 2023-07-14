Lisa Campbell Dezarn was born into the union of Earl and Ivory Smith Campbell on August 28, 1965, she gained her angel wings on July 7, 2023 at the age of 57. She leaves to deeply mourn her passing her daughter Janelle Dezarn Webb and her wife Katy Webb, she also leaves two sons Trevor Ryan Dezarn and James Austin Bowling and the light of her life her only grandchild Wayde Axl Bowling, her mother Ivory Smith Campbell and the following siblings Beverly (Larry) Smith, Kimberly (Billy) Campbell and Michael Paul (Tiffany) Campbell. She also leaves a host of nieces and nephews along with her lil namesake Khelisa Avery Mayfield, several aunts, uncles and lots of friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Morris Clay Dezarn along with her father Earl Campbell, her maternal grandparents Frank and Thelma Smith and paternal grandparents Henry and Elizabeth Campbell and the following siblings Gloria Ann Nolan, Billy Earl Campbell, Margaret Bowling and Henry Gene Campbell. She was of the Pentecostal faith and a member of Bethany Pentecostal.
To know Lisa is to love Lisa and she will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to know her.
Funeral services for Lisa Campbell Dezarn were conducted Wednesday - July 12, 2023 in the Rominger Funeral Home chapel with Bro. Travis Fields officiating. Burial followed in the Beech Creek Cemetery in Manchester.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.