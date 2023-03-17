Lisa Kaye Ledford Wilson was born on March 15th, 1965 in London, Kentucky, to Betty Sizemore Ledford and Wayne Ledford. Lisa grew up on Goose Rock, Kentucky with a few years spent in Middletown, Ohio as a young girl. She was a proud graduate of the Clay County High School class of 1983. After graduation, Lisa would attend Eastern Kentucky University where she graduated with her B.S. in Elementary Education, M.A. in Elementary Counseling and her Rank I in Principalship and Supervisor of Instruction. While attending EKU, she worked as a cashier on weekends at Winn-Dixie in Manchester, KY. It was during her time at EKU that she met her husband, Brett Wilson, whom she married in September 1987. Lisa began her career as an educator in 1987 at Hyden Elementary where she taught at every grade level, K-8th. Lisa truly loved every minute in her classroom. She loved teaching and learning, and always wanted to know what her former students were doing now. One of her greatest joys was when her former students would talk with her and express how much they loved her as a teacher. Later on, she became a guidance counselor for Hyden Elem., Big Creek Elem., and W.B. Muncy Elem. She finished up her career at the Central Office where she was supervisor of instruction. Throughout her career as an educator, Lisa was a cheerleading coach, yearbook sponsor, academic team coach, FPS coach and regional champion, elementary and middle school girls basketball coach, LCHS girls track coach & LCHS girls volleyball coach. She retired from the Leslie County School System with 30 years of service.
Aside from her family, Lisa’s biggest joy and passion was her Leslie County High School Volleyball team. Lisa became a head coach in 2009 and continued her legacy for 14 seasons. During her time as coach, Lisa would introduce the feeder volleyball program for all Leslie County elementary schools. She would host summer camps each year and would offer assistance and advice to all elementary school coaches, any way to grow the game she loved. At the varsity level, Lisa’s teams would consistently rank as one of the top 4 teams in the 14th region and always a favorite to win the 54th District championship. Lisa accumulated 289 wins, seven 54th district titles, three 14th All ‘A’ Regional titles, and took her team to three 14th region finals. It was also a great honor for Lisa to have been named 2019 14th Region Coach of the Year. However, Lisa’s proudest accomplishment during her time as coach was watching her girls earn their diploma and all of their academic successes.
Above all, Lisa valued time spent with family. Especially her time spent traveling with her parents, her husband and her girls. One of her greatest joys was planning family vacations and all of the side trips along the way. She always found happiness in seeing new sights and experiencing new places any chance she had. She would proudly document each and every memory with her camera, and has a cabinet full of photo albums she herself created.
Lisa equally enjoyed family gatherings and the familiarity of spending time with her close family at “Nan and D’s” on any occasion, big or small. Lisa loved being with her Beech Fork family too. She loved every moment spent with her sisters and family, and her grandson Archer, whom she loved and adored.
Lisa was saved as a young girl. She was a devout believer in the Lord, and kept her faith her entire life. Her Christian journey began at the Happy Hill Pentecostal Church. She never wavered in her strong beliefs. Lisa believed in the power of prayer. She instilled her beliefs in her daughters and made sure they were always in Church at Beech Fork United Methodist Church. Her strong Christian upbringing ensured she raised her girls in Church.
Lisa was a passionate person who always stood her ground but would be the first to give one the shirt off her back. Lisa was a fiercely loyal coach, friend, sister, cousin, niece, aunt, wife and mother and grandmother. She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.
Lisa passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the Mary Breckinridge-ARH Hospital, Hyden, KY. She was 57 years old.
Lisa was preceded in death by her beloved paternal grandparents, Cecil Ledford & Ruby Ledford Campbell, beloved maternal grandparents, Benjamin Sizemore & Marjorie Sizemore and a host of special aunts, uncles & cousins.
Lisa is survived by her loving & devoted husband, Mr. Brett Wilson of Hyden, Kentucky, her beloved parents, Wayne Ledford & Betty Sizemore Ledford of Manchester, Kentucky, her two cherished daughters, Clara Breanne Wilson Roberts & her husband, Darrell of Hyden, Kentucky and Kalyn Leanne Wilson of Hyden, Kentucky, her two special sisters whom she adored, Leslie Langdon & her husband, Steve of Manchester, Kentucky and Waynetta Deaton & her husband, Brian of Manchester, Kentucky, her treasured grandson, Archer James Wilson Roberts, her loving father-in-law & mother-in-law, Herman Wilson & Jewell Wilson of Helton, Kentucky, her loving brother-in-law, Terrill Wilson & his wife, April of London, Kentucky, special niece, Emma Deaton & special nephews, Jacob Deaton, Matt Langdon & his wife, Megan, Zach Langdon & his wife, Mariah, Connor Wilson, Logan Watkins & his wife, Hannah and Tyler Wilson & his wife, Kayla. Also a host of special aunts, uncles, cousins & friends survive.
Visitation: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 6:00-8:00 P.M. at the Dwayne Walker Funeral Home in Hyden, Kentucky
Funeral service will be private.
Burial will follow at the Memorial Gardens in Manchester, Kentucky
The following will serve as pallbearers: Matt Langdon, Zach Langdon, Jacob Deaton, Tyler Wilson, Darrell Roberts, Connor Wilson & Logan Watkins
In lieu of flowers you may donate to the Leslie County School District Backpack Meal Program - P.O. Box 212 Hyden, KY. 41749
You may send your condolences to the family @dwaynewalkerfuneralhome.com
Courtesy announcement for Dwayne Walker Funeral Home.
