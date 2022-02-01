Lisa Martin, 53, of Manchester, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. A complete obituary will be posted here once completed.
Services for Lisa Martin will be held Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at the Word of Faith Pentecostal Church in London, 2445 East Pittsburg Church Road. The Martin Family will receive friends from 5:00 in the evening until the funeral hour of 7:00 PM. Pastor Terry Reed will officiate with assistance from Reverend Garnett Barrett, Shawn Grubb, and Reverend Jerry McKinley Holland. Musical Tributes will be performed by The Barrett Family, Chase Whitis, The Hensons, Jennifer Martin, Jerry McKinley Holland, Haylie Martin, Demus Couch and others.
The family has chosen as casket bearers: Charles "Bruiser" Martin, Steven "Gus "Martin, Garnett Barrett, Zach Jones, Rodney Mays, Bill Hess.
The Hopper Family, Victoria Hopper and Sally Hopper, along with our directors, Mrs. Bonita Bingham Creech and Mr. Robin Reese, and the staff of Hopper Funeral Home express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Lisa Martin.
Hopper Funeral Home, Inc., established over 100 years ago, is in charge of servicing all arrangements for Lisa Martin.
