Lisa Ranee Collins, 51, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, July 26th, at the St. Joseph London Hospital.
Lisa was born in Manchester, KY on November 8, 1971, a daughter of the late Arnold and Beverly Saint John Lunsford.
Lisa is survived by her husband, Johnny Collins, Jr., and her children: Adam Grubb and wife Ashley, James Logan Collins, and Alexis Collins, all of Manchester.
She is also survived by her sister, Tammy Hunley and husband Michael of Manchester; her grandson, Connor Grubb, and unborn granddaughter, Rosalie; her mother-in-law, Nannie Collins; her special friend, Lisa Jackson; her brother-in-law, Kevin Collins and wife Sydney; sister-in-law, Lisa Lyttle; and by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
In addition to her parents, Lisa was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Johnny Collins, Sr.; and sister-in-law, Mary Sue Collins.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, July 30th at Britton Funeral Home, with Jim Smith, Paul Mitchell, and Jeff Combs officiating. Burial will follow at the Wilson Cemetery on Burning Springs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.