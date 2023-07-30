Lisa Ranee Collins, 51, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, July 26th, at the St. Joseph London Hospital.

Lisa was born in Manchester, KY on November 8, 1971, a daughter of the late Arnold and Beverly Saint John Lunsford.

Lisa is survived by her husband, Johnny Collins, Jr., and her children: Adam Grubb and wife Ashley, James Logan Collins, and Alexis Collins, all of Manchester.

She is also survived by her sister, Tammy Hunley and husband Michael of Manchester; her grandson, Connor Grubb, and unborn granddaughter, Rosalie; her mother-in-law, Nannie Collins; her special friend, Lisa Jackson; her brother-in-law, Kevin Collins and wife Sydney; sister-in-law, Lisa Lyttle; and by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

In addition to her parents, Lisa was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Johnny Collins, Sr.; and sister-in-law, Mary Sue Collins.

Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, July 30th at Britton Funeral Home, with Jim Smith, Paul Mitchell, and Jeff Combs officiating. Burial will follow at the Wilson Cemetery on Burning Springs.

