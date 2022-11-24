Growing up Raegan Wilson Davidson was all girl you could say. She was an all-star cheerleader and played golf while in high school. Hunting just wasn’t something that she was interested in.
The mother of four and two-step children has now turned her attention to the outdoors. She’s a fisherman, bear, deer, and turkey hunter. She’s killed big deer, a black bear and harvested numerous turkeys along with hooking some monster muskie and catfish. She’s a self-proclaimed ‘blonde killing machine’ in a recently posted hilarious TikTok video.
Raegan tagged a huge buck Friday afternoon with her compound bow, it will be another of her many that hangs on the walls of her Laurel Creek home she shares with husband Chris.
She was more than emotional after harvesting her biggest buck to date.
“I’ve stopped ugly crying long enough to talk about it,” she said. “I cannot say how much this deer means to me. I’ve absolutely worked by butt off for this moment right. It was a hard drag to get him out. All the work I did for the last year was worth it.”
Raegan says her harvest wouldn’t have been possible without her husband Chubs, as she calls him.
“My amazing husband always believes in me and is always putting me where I need to be,” she said.
She added she got this deer just in time.
“Anyone that knows me, knows I freeze to death,” she said. “So, bagging this buck before the cold front moved in was awesome!”
Work is exactly what Raegan and Chris put in to harvest quality deer. Their work starts long before the first deer season opens.
“We usually start running our deer cameras as soon as spring turkey season ends,” she said. “We do that to track their patterns on farms we hunt in four surrounding counties, including Clay.”
By doing that, Raegan says they ‘target’ certain bucks for harvest.
“This helps us pick a target deer to hunt,” she said. “That’s why we start early and run 30 to 40 deer cameras which equals a lot of time, work and money.”
The couple balance all that work with their six children.
“We have the kids five days a week, so the weekends are when we are able to do most of the work,” she said.
But hunting is much bigger for Raegan and her family than just bringing home a big kill.
“Our children are involved in the outdoors also,” she said. “They help us run these cameras, feed the deer, create mineral licks and our four oldest children are also avid hunters. Our outdoor activities and our kids are our life, it’s who we are, and we take pride in trying our best to teach our children how to hunt the right way and how to kill, clean and cook their own food.”
The buck she recently harvested hadn’t been caught on camera for a couple of weeks.
“I had been hunting him hard as I could while juggling the kids,” she said. “But it seemed every time I wasn’t there he would show up on camera and I had just about given up on him completely.”
She said the buck came in chasing two does.
“I have the rut to thank for finally getting a shot at him,” she said.
Raegan say’s it’s now Chubs turn to bring home his target buck.
“He spends so much time making sure our children get a chance to kill and I deer and myself,” she said. “He’s very selfless and always puts us first. I’m glad we’ve all killed out early so he can have some fun for himself.”
Raegan says one of the keys to their harvests is the products they use.
“We are firm believers in Magic Minerals and Attractants,” she said. “This is locally owned in Booneville; Ky. and we are part of their pro staff team. We don’t use anything else besides corn and our magic minerals. It makes big healthy deer, and this latest kill is the biggest body on a deer I’ve ever seen.”
A lot of things about Raegan have changed since she traded in her pom poms for hunting, but one thing hasn’t—her makeup.
“Oh, I don’t go hunting without it,” she said laughing. “You’ve got to always look good, even when you’re harvesting a monster buck or catching a huge muskie!”
