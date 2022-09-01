The Daniel Boone National Forest and its partners are proud to announce that the 34th annual Living Archaeology Weekend will return to the Red River Gorge for the first in-person event since 2019. Living Archaeology Weekend brings together artisans, heritage specialists and members of the public to explore the rich cultural traditions of the area. Through demonstrations, exhibits, and interactive displays, the public will get to experience the essential skills - like tool making, hunting and growing food – that Native Americans and early pioneers had to have to make a life within this rugged landscape.
The materials and skills presented at the event are the result of over 50 years of archaeological investigation in the Red River Gorge. Traditional flint knapping demonstrations will focus on the point styles typical to the area. Hide tanning and spear throwing demonstrations will use tools modeled after those found by archaeologists. String, or cordage, production will be led by a specialist who has studied ancient area textiles. Remnants of the past will continue to inform the present through additional demonstrations like crafting ceramic pottery in the style of the local area, weaving cane baskets modeled after actual recovered fragments, and cooking local wild game.
Artisans will also demonstrate early pioneer skills like turning wool into string with spinning wheels and drop spindles, grinding and shelling corn using antique machines, and blacksmithing; all much as they would have been done at one time at Gladie Cabin.
“This event is really special to professional archaeologists and heritage preservation groups because it’s a rare opportunity to share what we have learned archaeologically from the Red River Gorge with the general public,” said Cumberland Ranger District Archaeology Technician Ann Wilkinson.
On Friday, September 16 the program demonstrations are for preregistered school groups only, primarily targeting fifth grade curriculum.
“About 900 students from local schools are scheduled to attend. Because they get to participate in hands-on activities, we always have a high demand for attending our event,” said Cumberland District Ranger Jon Kazmierski. “We focus on local schools to instill an ethic of good stewardship of archaeological sites in the young people who live in this especially rich area.”
On Saturday, September 17 the event is open to the general public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Concessions will be available for purchase from the American Veterans Post 67 from Clay City.
The Forest Service presents this special event in partnership with the Kentucky Organization of Professional Archaeologists and the Kentucky Archaeological Survey, a program of the Department of Folk Studies and Anthropology at Western Kentucky University. All exhibits and activities will take place outdoors behind the Gladie Visitor Center. For more information, go to livingarchaeologyweekend.org
