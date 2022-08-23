Chamber of Commerce President Steve Collins opened the August monthly meeting speaking about the recent flood in the Oneida area and what help is now needed.
The Chamber has set up a fund at First National Bank for flood relief if you’d like to donate.
“I want to thank all volunteers donating their time and efforts. I don’t even know how to describe what these people have went through,” Collins said.
Chamber is setting up an emergency fund to use to help citizens when a disaster has occurred.
“We will utilize donations and fundraisers to create this funding strip to help our citizens,” Collins said.
The Chamber hopes to have this created by next year.
Chamber vice-president Randy Craft spoke about the supplies and situation needed for the flood victims.
“Right now, more than anything, monetary donations are needed to help these citizens,” he said. “As you know, government entities cannot do work on private property. These funds will go to pay contractors to make these repairs.”
Dr. DeAnn Allen spoke about starting a series for Chamber members called “Lunch and Learn.” “We will provide lunch and cover various topics in these meetings that will help businesses, such as how to utilize social media,” Dr. Allen said.
The meetings will be held on even numbered months and cover topics to help businesses.
Chamber members agreed on the creation of student scholarships for high school seniors.
A discussion was held on honoring businesses that are celebrating anniversary dates for the business openings.
“It’s something we need to look into to discuss recognizing these businesses,” Collins said.
Attorney Jake Roberts spoke representing Living Clean, an organization of helping individuals with substance abuse disorders.
“Our goal is recovery,” Roberts told the crowd. “This organization is founded by, ran by and organized by people that have overcome addiction and want to help others.”
Roberts spoke on how addiction strikes all walks of life, the rich, the middle class and the poor.
“Addiction does not discriminate and knows no bounds on where it strikes,” he said.
Sobriety requires a framework to be created for those suffering, he said.
“This is what Living Clean does. They create this framework for those afflicted with addiction and supports them in an environment to teach them how to become sober. Sobriety doesn’t happen overnight or with the snap of a finger. It’s a long process with many facets.”
Living Clean helps clients start a new life and reintroduces them to the community, he added.
“Many, many people are completing this intensive program,” he said.
Valerie Henderson, with the Small Business Development Center also spoke at the meeting.
Henderson spoke to the members about the services provided by the SBDC and the importance of entrepreneurs in the community.
The meal for the Chamber meeting was sponsored by Grace Health.
