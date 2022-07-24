Clay County Cooperative Extension has received several calls this spring regarding black bears. Most of us in Clay County grew up without bears being a part of our everyday lives. As a matter of fact, we didn’t have a resident bear population in eastern Kentucky for around a century. Over the past couple decades, however, black bears started finding their way back into these mountains.
Unfortunately, bears can sometimes get into trouble, especially when we aren’t expecting them to be around. Just this spring folks in our community have experienced damage to bee hives, had their garbage torn up, and seen their bird feeders pulled down. In all of these cases, the bear was searching for an easy food source. The problems begin when that easy food source is something we don’t want eaten.
Luckily, we can avoid most bear damage by making it difficult for bears to access these food resources. This sometimes requires us to change our behaviors to some extent. Common changes include protecting beehives with electric fencing, or storing garbage inside a closed building until the morning of trash pickup, or not leaving pet food outside where bears can smell it. These actions can sometimes be a change from how we are used to doing things, but a little bit of prevention goes a long way.
There are several excellent sources of information for living with black bears available online. One of my favorites is BearWise (https://bearwise.org/). BearWise has a ton of actionable tips that you can put into practice today to decrease your chance of experiencing nuisance from bears. You can also get excellent information from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (https://bit.ly/KDFWR_Bears). In addition to nuisance tips, the Fish and Wildlife website also provides a lot of interesting natural history information.
Bears are here to stay in Clay County, and we will likely see more and more of them with each passing year. We might have to make some minor changes around the house and farm prevent nuisance problems, but I think that is a small price to pay to have bears walking these mountains once again.
