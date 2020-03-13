Mr. Lloyd Edward Whitaker, age 77 departed this life on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on Sunday, August 16, 1942 in Carmel, California to Gus and Gertrude Whitaker. He was a smoke jumper for the United States Forestry Service, a member of the New Home Missionary Baptist Church where he served as Men’s Sunday School Class teacher for many years.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Carolyn House Whitaker, his brother: Floyd Whitaker and his wife Deborah and several nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Gus and Gertrude Whitaker.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday after 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Rominger Funeral Home.
