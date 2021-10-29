Lois Ann Hunter, 72, of Laurel, Indiana, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday morning, October 26, 2021 at Rush Memorial where she had been a patient for the past week. She had been in failing health and under a physician's care for the past two years.
Lois was born December 18, 1948 in Oneida, Kentucky, one of six children of Cecil and America Jarvis Maxie and moved with her family to Laurel where she was a graduate of Laurel High School.
On October 5, 1969, she was married to Charles Edward Hunter of Laurel. Mr. Hunter passed away February 28, 1991.
She was employed at Randall-Textron of Morristown and later at GECOM of Greensburg, Indiana for over 10 years.
Lois loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed attending family activities.
Survivors include a son, Charles J. Hunter of Laurel; six grandchildren, Brittany (Trae Lakes) Hunter of Laurel, Charles (Kendra) Hunter of Laurel, Jeremy (Courtney) Hunter of Connersville, Corbin (Patrick) Kuhn of Rushville, Tandi (Dalton) Wright of Rushville, and Amanda (Matt) Allen of Metamora; eight great-grandchildren, Mckinley and Whitley Lakes, Rylin Lee Hunter, Erza and Everett Kuhn, Karter and Eleanor Wright, and Mason Allen; three siblings, Paul (Brenda) Maxie of Connersville, Sandra (Gary) Hardin of Everton, and Jack (Rhonda) Maxie of Seymour, Indiana. She is also blessed with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides her husband, she is preceded in death by a son, Paul Wayne Hunter, who passed away February 26, 2013; one infant son, Charles Edward Hunter, Jr.; her parents; a sister, Faye Maxie; and a brother, Cecil Maxie.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 29, 2021 at Miller, Moster, Robbins Funeral Home with Eric Hopkins officiating. Burial will be in Laurel North Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday.
Online condolences may be made anytime at millermosterrobbins.com.
