Lois F. Gray, 67, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, February 13th, at the Good Shepherd Health and Rehab in Phelps, KY.
Lois was born in Manchester, KY on May 17, 1955, a daughter of the late Charlie and Lois Root Gray.
Lois is survived by her son, Larry Wayne Moore and wife Shaunda, and her granddaughter, Natalie Moore, all of Manchester.
She is also survived by her brothers and sisters: Charles Ed Gray, Lonnie Day, Shirley Ann Lewis, Jeanette Sizemore and husband Wayne, and Robin Combs, all of Manchester.
In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her brother, James Gray.
Services will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, February 19th at Britton Funeral Home, with Allen Roberts and Ronnie Brown officiating. Burial will take place at the Halcomb Cemetery in Manchester.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday, February 19th at Britton Funeral Home.
