Lois Faye Robertson, 88, of Middletown, OH, passed away Monday, March 20th, at the Atrium Medical Center Middletown, OH.
Lois was born in Manchester, KY on January 6, 1935, a daughter of the late Green and Gladys Roberts Burns.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Robertson.
Lois is survived by her son-in-law Tim Blanton; her grandchildren: Amber Guckian and Corey Blanton; her great-grandchildren, Chloe Guckian and Dianica Guckian; and her nephew, Tom Burns.
In addition to her husband and parents, Lois was preceded in death by her daughter, Ruth Ann Blanton.
Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, March 25th at Britton Funeral Home, with Joe Crockett officiating. Burial will follow at the Allen Cemetery in Oneida.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM on Saturday, March 25th at Britton Funeral Home.
