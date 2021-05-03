Mrs. Lois Irene Sizemore passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021 at the Owingsville Manor in Owingsville, KY. She was 91 years old. Lois was born April 2, 1930 in Cumro, Nebraska, the daughter of the late, John Mason & Flora Lash Mason. She had been a life-long resident of Leslie Co. with the exception of the last two months she lived in Bath Co., KY. By occupation she was a former school teacher, she taught at White Oak in Leslie Co. Lois was a member of the Church of the Brethren at Flat Creek. She enjoyed reading and especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, loving and devoted husband, Irvin Sizemore, sisters, Edna Key, Ruth Loughan and Jessie Thomas and brother, Omer Mason. She leaves the following relatives surviving; beloved sons, Leslie Allen Sizemore and Betty Lou, Manchester, KY. and Wesley Dean Sizemore, London, KY., treasured grandchildren, Wesley, Effie, Jennifer, Leslie Irvin, Matthew and Chelsey and treasured great grandchildren Clay, Chris, Colin, Nathan, John, Brianna, Cody, Madison and Wesley Allen. Also a host of other relatives and friends survive.
Graveside Services were held Friday, April 30, 2021 at the Sizemore Family Cemetery, (Cat Hollow Road) Roark, KY.
Minister: Leslie Irvine Sizemore
Pallbearers: Clay Sizemore, Wesley Sizemore, Rodney Gray, Irvine Sizemore, Leslie Allen Sizemore and Wesley Dean Sizemore
You may send your condolences to the family@dwaynewalkerfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.