Lois J. Gray, 88, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, May 28th, at the Advent Health Hospital in Manchester, KY.
Lois was born in Manchester, KY on February 16, 1934, a daughter of the late George and Jennie Harris Root.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Gray.
Lois is survived by her children: Charles Ed Gray, Lonnie Day, Lois Faye Gray, Shirley Ann Lewis, Jeanette Sizemore and husband Wayne, and Robin Combs, all of Manchester.
She is also survived by her brother, Jeff Root of Ohio; her grandchildren: Greg Lewis, Larry Wayne Moore, Travis Gray, Trenton Gray, Trevor Gray, Adssa Gray, Casey Sizemore Gibbs, James Combs, and John Combs; and her great-grandchildren: Natalie Moore, Ivy Lewis, and Luke Gibbs.
In addition to her husband and parents, Lois was preceded in death by her son, James Gray, and the following brothers and sisters: Hobert Myers, Alta May Smith, Gilbert Root, Jeff Root, Robert Root, Lily Mae Thomas, and James Root.
Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, June 2nd at Britton Funeral Home, with Gary Harris and Fonda Harris officiating. Burial will follow at the Manchester Memorials Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Thursday, June 2nd at Britton Funeral Home.
