Lois McNamara, 62, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, August 2nd, at the University Of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, KY.
Lois was born in Manchester, KY on February 20, 1960, a daughter of the late Walter and Lily Reid Allen.
Lois is survived by her sons: Jeryl (Ashley) McNamara of Manchester and Adam (Casey) McNamara of Ohio.
She is also survived by her grandchildren: Christopher McNamara, Cole McNamara, Matthew McNamara, Carson McNamara, Ethan McNamara, Lucas McNamara, and Presley McNamara; her special niece and nephew: Michelle Fultz and James Jones; and by the following brothers and sisters: Isaiah Allen of London, Marvin Allen of Indiana, Norma Jean Scalf of Manchester, Linda Gatts of Gray Hawk, Wanda Webb of Gray Hawk, Mary Ann Hale of Georgia, Elaine Morgan of Hyden, and Jackie Allen of Manchester.
In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her brother and sister, Ford Allen and Diane Jones.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 6th at Britton Funeral Home, with Carrol DeForrest officiating.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 6th at Britton Funeral Home.
Lois was born in Manchester, KY on February 20, 1960, a daughter of the late Walter and Lily Reid Allen.
Lois is survived by her sons: Jeryl (Ashley) McNamara of Manchester and Adam (Casey) McNamara of Ohio.
She is also survived by her grandchildren: Christopher McNamara, Cole McNamara, Matthew McNamara, Carson McNamara, Ethan McNamara, Lucas McNamara, and Presley McNamara; her special niece and nephew: Michelle Fultz and James Jones; and by the following brothers and sisters: Isaiah Allen of London, Marvin Allen of Indiana, Norma Jean Scalf of Manchester, Linda Gatts of Gray Hawk, Wanda Webb of Gray Hawk, Mary Ann Hale of Georgia, Elaine Morgan of Hyden, and Jackie Allen of Manchester.
In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her brother and sister, Ford Allen and Diane Jones.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 6th at Britton Funeral Home, with Carrol DeForrest officiating.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 6th at Britton Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.