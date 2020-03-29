Lois Patricia "Pat" Stevens, 79, of London, KY, passed away Wednesday, March 25th, at her home.
Pat was born in Wolcott, IN on May 12, 1940, a daughter of the late Maude Elizabeth and Lewis Jenkins Botts.
She is survived by her husband, Ray Stevens; her children: Sherrel (Greg) Chancellor of Eaton Rapids, MI, Brenda Holder of Benton, KY, Sherry (Gary) Doyle of Manchester, KY, Christine (Jeremy) Hammock of Manchester, Amy Stevens of Manchester, Randy (Mona) Holder of Hebron, IN, Steve (Rita) Holder of Lake Village, IN, and James Stevens of Gary, IN; her brothers and sisters: Louis Botts of Valparaiso, IN, Wayne Botts of Calumet Township, IN, Richard Botts of Calumet Township, IN, Jane Green of Monticello, IN, Barbara Upchurch of Texas, and Beverly Hedge of Valparaiso, IN; and by 37 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her two children: Johnny Stevens, and Lana Stevens; and her brothers and sister: Roger Botts, Gary Botts, and Ann Sneegas. She was also preceded in death by her grandson Charlie Chancellor.
Private Graveside Services for the family were held on Friday, March 27th at the Stevens Cemetery on Buzzard, with Jimmy Bishop officiating.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
