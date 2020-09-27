Lola Brewer, 83, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, September 22nd, at the Hospice of Lake Cumberland.
Lola was born in Owsley County, KY on June 18, 1937, a daughter of the late Virgie (Issacs) and Robert Green Bowling.
Lola is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Davidson, and her son, Michael Watkins, both of Manchester; and by 9 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Lola was preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Cohorn; her grandson, Jason Davidson; two great-grandchildren; and the following brothers and sisters: Douglas Bowling, Odell Bowling, Georgia Price, and Geneva Wilson.
Graveside Services were held on Saturday, September 26th at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Sextons Creek, KY, with Jack Amis officiating.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
