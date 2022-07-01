Lommie (Henson) Proffitt, age 75, of London, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Baptist Health Corbin. She was the mother of Joann Spradling and Jean Hall both of Hamilton, Ohio, Diane Roberts and husband Stephen of London, Kentucky; the sister of Letch Henson of Manchester, Kentucky, Tommy Henson and Beatrice Friendly both of London, Kentucky, Nadine Webb, Pasty Ann Benge and Lorene Reed all of Hamilton, Ohio. She was blessed with seven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Proffitt, by her daughter Tammy Benge, by her parents Curt and Cordie (Hatfield) Henson and by her siblings Curtis Henson Jr, Daugh Henson, Terry Henson and Dossie Perkins.
Funeral services for Lommie (Henson) Proffitt will be conducted Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in London Funeral Home Chapel with Cecil Benge and Johnny Ray Benge officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, London, Kentucky. The family of Lommie (Henson) Proffitt will receive friends at London Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. till 9:00 p.m. on Friday.
Serving as pallbearers will be: Steven, Michael, Nic, Joseph, Jermery, Brody, Noah, Michael B, Stephen
Funeral services for Lommie (Henson) Proffitt will be conducted Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in London Funeral Home Chapel with Cecil Benge and Johnny Ray Benge officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, London, Kentucky. The family of Lommie (Henson) Proffitt will receive friends at London Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. till 9:00 p.m. on Friday.
Serving as pallbearers will be: Steven, Michael, Nic, Joseph, Jermery, Brody, Noah, Michael B, Stephen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.