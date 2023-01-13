Mrs. Lona Howard Napier passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 at the Well's Hospice Center. She was 84 years old. Lona was born May 30, 1938 in Leslie County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late, Bert Howard and Jettie Sizemore Howard. Lona had been a life long resident of Leslie County. Lona was a former employee of the Leslie County Extension Office & LKLP. She also served as Postmistress of the Asher, Kentucky Post Office and worked in her father's general store. Lona was a devoted member of the Sheep Shelter Holiness Church along with her husband, who was the pastor, Rev. Willie Napier. Lona enjoyed bee-keeping, raising goats, sewing, cooking, gardening, attending church and taking care of her family.
Lona was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Bert & Jettie Sizemore Howard, loving & devoted husband of 67 years, Rev. Willie Napier, one cherished son, Phillip Bert Napier, four treasured grandsons, David Wayne Napier, Jr., Freddie Wayne Noah Napier, Austin William Napier & Brady Wayne Couch. She leaves the following relatives surviving; three cherished sons, David Wayne Napier & Polly, Essie, KY, Daniel Napier & Teresa, Essie, KY and Willie Napier, Jr., Essie, KY, one cherished daughter, Mary Ruth Roark & Manford, Essie, KY, two brothers, Harold David Howard, TN & James Edward (Charles) Howard & Barbara, Berea, KY, six sisters, Audrey Caudill, Fl, Reva Morgan & Ronald, Corbin, KY, Geneva Blanton, Berea, KY, Roberta Scheidt & Steve, Fl & Christine Sizemore & Dale, Lexington, KY, and Mary Helen Brock, Asher, KY, a host of treasured grandchildren, Misty Couch & Brady, Billy Napier & Amanda, Dana Hill & Robyn, Leandra Feltner & Chris, Rachel Butler & Matthew, Catrina Osborne & Mark, Judy Napier & James, Lona Jacquelyn Craft & Neil, Kenna Napier, Manford Daniel Roark, Sara Beth Roark, Kaitlin Hill, Courtney Begley, Cheyenne King and Matthew Hacker & a host of treasured great grandchildren, David Wayne Couch, Joshua Couch, Polly Ann Couch & Austin Grigsby, Jade Craft, Jaxon Craft, Addison Causey, Austin Napier, Gabriel Walker, Natalie Walker, Madelyn Walker, Austin Osborne, Trevor Osborne, Hailey Napier, Kaylee Hill, Harmony Hacker, Colton Begley, Preston Begley, Owen Truitt, Kenadie Begley, Everleigh Hacker, Mahalya Feltner & Paisleigh Begley. Also a host of treasured nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives & friends survive.
