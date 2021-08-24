A London man led police on an ATV chase Saturday night in Manchester.
City Police officer Antonio Dodson observed an ATV on Memorial Drive traveling reckless at a high rate of speed.
He attempted to make a traffic stop but the ATV continued on turning north on US 421.
With police in pursuit, the ATV then turned onto Charlie Sizemore Road, onto Ky. 638 then turned onto Upper Rader Road.
City police officer Ryan Jackson assisted in the pursuit and got the ATV stopped.
Christopher Jones, 39, of 51 Shields Lane London, resisted arrest and was found with clear plastic bags that appeared to be methamphetamine and pills that appeared to be suboxone.
Jones was placed under arrest and charged with:
-ATV violations
-Reckless Driving
-Poss. of a Controlled Substance
-Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd degree
-Resisting arrest
-Tampering with Physical Evidence
-Poss. of a Controlled Substance (METH)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.