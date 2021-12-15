Manchester attorney Stephan Charles has died following a long illness. He was 70.
Charles was best known as being a tenacious attorney when representing his clients in high-profile cases.
Circuit Judge Hon. Oscar G. House described him as fearless.
“He really was fearless in the courtoom,” the judge said. “He was extremely thorough and absolutely fearless with his presentation.”
Charles leaves surviving his wife, Bonita Chalupa Charles.
There will be no local funeral or memorial service. A private family memorial will be held later in Montana.
The family requests that instead of flowers, expressions of sympathy be made in the form of contributions in Stephan’s name to the Clay County Cancer Coalition or the Clay County Genealogical and Historical Society.
