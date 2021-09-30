Lonnie Napier, 66, of Eaton, OH, passed away Thursday, September 30th, at his home.
Lonnie was born in Manchester, KY, on April 18th, 1955, a son of Youel and Virginia Allen Napier.
Lonnie was a police officer for 33 and a half years at the Manchester Police Department.
He is survived by his wife, Fran Napier; his dad, Youel Napier; and by his children: Leighton Napier and fiancée Avery, J.R. Jones and wife Heather, Tammy Depoyster and husband Ronnie, and Renée Perry; and by his grandchildren: Tyler Sizemore, Kayla Bridgeford, Cody Depoyster, Logan Irby, Liam Jones, Lydia Jones, and Hunter McQueen. He is also survived by his brother, Wayne Napier and wife Linda.
Lonnie was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Napier.
Services for Lonnie will be held at 12:00 PM on Sunday, October 3rd at Britton Funeral Home with George Davidson officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
