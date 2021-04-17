Lonnie Ray Henson, age 60 departed this life on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at his home.  He was born on Tuesday, January 31, 1961 in Manchester to James Layrue Henson and Nancy Faye Napier Henson. 

He leaves to mourn his passing his brothers and sisters: Charlene Dezarn and her husband Atwood, Brenda Collins and her husband Paul Douglas, Darlene Stewart and her husband Gordon and Theresa Collins and her husband J. M. as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents: James Layrue Henson and Nancy Faye Napier Henson and his grandmother: Daisy Napier.

Graveside services for Lonnie Ray Henson were conducted on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 12 PM at the Potters Chapel Cemetery.  Steven Napier presiding.  He was laid to rest in the Potters Chapel Cemetery in the Bethany-Sidell Community.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

 
