Lonnie Wayne "Al" Bowling was born on July 4, 1959 in London, Kentucky; the son of the late Lester Bowling and Inez Benge Bowling. He was united in marriage to Paula Gibson Bowling of Manchester, Kentucky. He is also survived by three children, Zona Zanet and husband Daryl of London; Savannah North (Ronnie Arthur); of Louisville; and Lonnie Wayne Bowling and wife Brittany; eight siblings, Bessie Sue Blankenship, Brenda Bruner, Emma Eldridge, Colene Cunnagin, Ricky Bowling all of London; Ronnie Lee Bowling of Edgefield, South Carolina; Vickie Lobato and Rhonda Lamb of Berea four grandchildren, plus a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. He is also preceded in death by a sister, Tommie Lou Clontz.
Lonnie was retired from the Kentucky State Park System and a member of Soul’s Harbor Church.
Lonnie Wayne Bowling departed this life on Monday, May 31, 2021 being 61 years, 10 months and 27 days of age.
Funeral services for Lonnie Wayne "Al" Bowling will be conducted at 3 PM Wednesday in the Bowling Funeral Home Chapel with Brian Bond and Brad Parrett officiating.
The family of Lonnie Wayne "Al" Bowling will receive friends beginning at 2 PM Wednesday until the service hour of 3 PM at Bowling Funeral Home.
