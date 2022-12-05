Mr. Lonzo Bowling of Buckhorn, KY departed this life on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 at his residence at the age of 68 years old. He was born at Saul, KY. April 24, 1954, the son of the late Bascum Bowling and the late Iree Rice Bowling. Lonzo had worked as a factory worker and scrap metal laborer. Lonzo had been a lifelong resident of Perry County with the exception of having lived in Cincinnati for 4 years. He enjoyed ginsinging, walking, hiking, canning, cutting wood as his hobbies, but what Lonzo cherished the most was his time spent with his family. Lonzo was a member of the Mt. Paran Baptist church. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers: Pierce, Patrick, and Denny Bowling, 1 sister: Barbara Spurlock. He leaves surviving the following relatives: his loving and devoted wife Pauline Dean Bowling of Buckhorn, KY, two devoted sons: Clinnest Bowling of Buckhorn, KY, Joshua Aaron Bowling & Jennifer of London, KY, one special niece whom he considered as a daughter: Irene Bowling, four brothers: Steve Bowling of Saul, KY, Edgar Bowling & Charlene of Manchester, KY, David Bowling of Cincinnati, OH, O'Neial Bowling & Wanda of Saul, KY, four sisters: Ivelene Estep & Robert of Saul, KY, Ruthie Yount Gibson of Manchester, KY, Rebecca Rice & Richard of Buckhorn, KY, Thelma Harbold & Jamie of Manchester, KY, six treasured grandchildren: Haiden Bowling, Timothy Adams Bowling, Emma Grace Bowling, Alexis Anderson, Victoria Anderson, Ceitin Bowling, and he is also
TIME AND PLACE OF FUNERAL : 1:00 p.m. - Tuesday - November 29, 2022 at the Mt. Paran Baptist Church, Saul, Ky.
OFFICIATING MINISTERS: Rev. Bob Rice and Rev. Jerry Holland
TIME AND PLACE OF VISITATION: 12 Noon until the funeral hour at 1:00 p.m. - Tuesday - at the Mt. Paran Baptist Church, Saul, Ky
PLACE OF INTERMENT: Ira Rice Cemetery, Saul, Kentucky
survived by a host of other treasured relatives and friends.
You may send your condolences to the Lonzo Bowling family at www.dwaynewalkerfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.