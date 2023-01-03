2022 was a year of great change for downtown Manchester as a multi-million dollar project was announced by Senator Robert Stivers.
The year was also filled with great sadness and a massive flood claimed two lives in Oneida and caused millions of dollars in damage.
Here’s a look at the top headlines each month for 2022 as it appeared on the pages of your hometown newspaper.
-January:
The year started off with a bang as a major announcement occurred on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University as new jobs were announced. AppHarvest was approved for funding to create 90 jobs in Clay County and a $700,000 check was given to Volunteers of America to refurbish the AdventHealth building on Courthouse Hill.
Election filings were the big talk as rumors swirled on candidates possibly filing for County Judge-Executive. As the deadline passed we had a loaded field with Judge Johnny Johnson, former deputy judge and magistrate Tommy Harmon, former sheriff Kevin Johnson and former judge Joe Asher all seeking the position.
Over 400 cases of COVID was reported in Clay County for January.
Sydney Sester was named the CCHS Coronation Queen.
-February:
Jeffrey Ghent, of Manchester, was indicted by federal authorities as part of a pill mill scheme involving a doctor’s office in Tennessee.
Beloved bus driver Lisa Martin, 53, fell victim to COVID-19.
Joshua Morsch pled guilty to a life sentence in the 2012 murder of 74-year-old Earl Woods.
One of the skulls found in the Red Bird area in 2021 was identified as Makayla Collett, 21, of Leslie County. She went missing in October 2020 in the area.
Sissel Jacob was named President and CEO for AdventHealth Manchester.
A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit filed by Stella House against the Clay Board of Education over the relocation of Hoskins Cemetery.
-March:
A group of Clay County men were indicted by a federal grand jury over illegal chicken fighting.
Dollar General purchased land on Horse Creek off Ky. 80 for a new store location.
Longtime Lady Tiger basketball coach James “Ivy” Burchell announced his retirement.
Funding was approved for a new downtown Farmer’s Market.
The Board of Education announced renovation projects at Oneida Elementary, Clay County High School.
The new game Clay County Opoly was flying off the shelves at Wal-Mart of Manchester.
-April:
Viola Stanley was accused of leaving her small children home alone. Police had to break into the home where they found a six-year-old and a three-year-old child.
A three-year-old girl was tragically killed in an auto accident on south U.S. 421.
Thomas Miracle entered a guilty plea for complicity to commit murder in the 2015 murder of Trevor Dykes.
Residents of Buzzard came to the fiscal court asking to raise their road due to flooding.
Ecologists say the world’s largest Red Hickory tree is in Clay County.
-May:
Elzie Wagers, 68, was arrested for the beating death of Pangie Smallwood, 33, of Manchester.
The Clay Board of Education approved a 3.5% pay increase.
Four Clay residents were charged in a superseding indictment to distribute Oxycodone.
Tommy Harmon outdistanced Kevin Johnson to win the County Judge-Executive race.
Governor Andy Beshear came to Manchester to announce funding for downtown revitalization of Manchester. The funding was secured through a partnership with Senate President Robert Stivers and Congressman Hal Rogers.
Eastern Kentucky University announced plans for an Associate Nursing Program.
-June:
Gemma Gray Parks was named the new Lady Tiger basketball coach.
Roscoe Henson, the trigger man in the 2015 murder of Trevor Dykes, was sentenced to life in prison.
A $4.5 million renovation project was announced for Oneida Elementary.
The Board of Education announced the formation of their own police force.
Fifth district magistrate Ray Brown died.
-July:
Over 5,000 attended the 4th of July Bash at Rawlings-Stinson Park.
Torrential rains flooded downtown Manchester.
Controversy over the Hoskins Cemetery made headlines again as the Board of Education was accused of relocating the graves to a ‘mass grave’ at Memorial Gardens. The board refuted the allegations made.
A Black Bear helped itself to the contents of a freezer belonging to Hazel Bowling of Saul.
Two people were killed in the Oneida community as over 11 inches of rain caused millions of dollars in damage and left many homeless. Roadways to the community were impassable as rescue workers tried to come render aid.
-August:
Donations poured into the county to help flood victims.
Robyn Turner attempted to use the flood as a scam claiming she needed donations due to her loss. She was charged with fraud as she used another person’s flood photos on Facebook in effort to secure donations.
Sheila Hurd was named the new principal at Manchester Elementary.
Jason Combs was named the new Manchester Police Department chief.
75-year-old Anna Jean Sams recalls being swept away in her trailer during the flood.
Black Stone Cherry was the main event for the Manchester Music Festival.
The Clay County Historical Society’s Magical History Tours in the Burning Springs community sold out!
-September:
Firefighters Brandon Adams and Dustin Swafford entered a burning home to save the dog Oreo. The dog was uninjured.
Skylar Perry was named the Clay County High School Homecoming Queen.
Raleigh Benge and George Stewart were sworn in as the first two board of education police officers.
Brock Bowling was found not guilty in the 2003 death of Jimmy Mills.
The Manchester Tourism Commission purchased two buildings on Bridge Street as part of the downtown revitalization.
Church groups asks city council to stop Manchester Music Festival.
Alfred Francis was set to stand trial for the murder of J.D. Hacker but failed to appear in court.
Demolition of Bridge Street Apartments began.
-October:
Senator Robert Stivers struck the first blow on an excavator to start the demolition of the Bridge Street Apartment building.
Todd Ruth assaulted a Kentucky State Police Trooper during a traffic stop.
A Leslie County man threatened the life of District Judge Henria Bailey Lewis.
Legendary coach Bobby Keith was featured in a new film that debuted in Manchester.
The new W.F. “Bud” and Kay Underwood Hall was dedicated at Oneida Baptist Institute.
The SOAR initiative awarded Impact Outdoors with a $900,000 grant.
-November:
Steve Collins outdistanced incumbent James Ed Garrison for Manchester mayor.
Twin brothers Lonzo and Oscar Mills were struck and killed on a bicyle. Michael Wayne Williams was also killed while walking on Otter Creek Road.
The bleachers at Tiger Stadium were torn down as part of the renovation project.
Alican Heather Byrd was found dead in a culvert in the Paw Paw/Ephram Creek community.
Jerry Combs and Sonny Gray were elected as magistrates of District Five and District Three respectively.
Alfred Francis, wanted to stand trial in the vehicular murder of J.D. Hacker, was caputured in Perry County.
Big Creek native Robby Sparks had his movie ‘O Holy Knight’ debut on multiple streaming platforms.
Charles “Bruiser” Martin appeared on the Discovery Channel show ‘Moonshiners Master Distiller’. He won the competition and will have his Tiger Shine brew distilled.
-December:
County attorney Joe White introduced two ordinances pertaining to those walking and bicycling on roadways at night. The ordinances will require reflective clothing and lights.
The county’s oldest citizen Henry Ledford passed at the age of 103.
Ashley Lawson was found guilty for complicity to commit murder in the 2015 death of Trevor Dykes.
Michael Davidson will appear on the Peacock Channel’s new reality show ‘The Traitors’.
Two men were killed in a horrific crash on the Hal Rogers Parkway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.