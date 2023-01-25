Lorene Hoskins, 85, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, January 23rd, at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, KY.
Lorene was born in Manchester, KY on August 1, 1937, a daughter of the late Dewey and Stella Reid Beatty.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Hoskins.
Lorene is survived by her sons: Ricky Hoskins and wife Tina of Manchester, and Russell Hoskins and wife Lisa of Richmond.
She is also survived by her grandchildren: Joshua Hoskins, Chasity Granger, Sarah Adams, Michael Hoskins, Jason Hoskins, and Justin Mayo; her great-grandchildren: Dahlia Hoskins and Baxter Granger; and her cats, Tom and Tootsie.
In addition to her husband and parents, Lorene was preceded in death by the following siblings: Homer Beatty, Orie Beatty, Bryan Beatty, Ray Beatty, Beve Porter Beatty, and Sally Beatty.
Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, January 27th at Britton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Friday, January 27th at Britton Funeral Home.
