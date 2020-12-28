Lorraine Fitzroy, 64, of Annville, KY, passed away Wednesday, December 23rd.
Lorraine was born in Clay County, KY on May 25, 1956, a daughter of the late Stella and Lloyd Wagers.
She is survived by her husband, Bradley Fitzroy; her two daughters: Catherine Adams and husband Mike of Lexington, and Francis Smith of Leslie County; and her son, Cedrick Wayne Whitehead of Leslie County.
Lorraine is also survived by the following brothers and sisters: Shelia Sears and husband Thomas of Clay County, Christine Tacket of Corbin, Pearl Jones of Clay County, Debbie Tolbert and husband Lloyd of London, Patricia Bray and husband Robert Dean of Leslie County, Junior Wagers of Clay County, Frankie Wagers and wife Kathy of Jackson County, and Michael Wagers of Clay County.
Also surviving are the following grandchildren: Lakeesha Whitehead, Donovan Whitehead, Hunter Whitehead, Jayden Whitehead, Joshua Whitehead, Evelyn Whitehead, Brendon Davidson, Dustin Davidson, Caelie Adams, and Chloe Adams; and a host of great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, December 29th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY. Burial will follow in the Goose Rock Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Tuesday, December 29th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
