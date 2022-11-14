Louellen Vaughn, 84, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, November 12th, at the Continued Care Hospital in Corbin, KY.
Louellen was born in Manchester, KY on January 16, 1938, a daughter of the late Oscar and Ida Abner White.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Luther Vaughn.
Louellen is survived by her daughters: Maggie Smith and husband Melvin of Goose Rock, and Patty Swanner and husband Tommy of London.
She is also survived by brother and sister: Wayne White of Erlanger, KY, and Faye White of Manchester; her grandchildren: Kimberly Reynolds and fiancé Mark Jackson, and Mark Swanner; and her great-grandchildren: Russell Lucas Reynolds and his girlfriend Rosa Lee Smith, Luke Grant Swanner, and Camden Luke Jackson.
In addition to her husband and parents, Louellen was preceded in death by the following siblings: Betty Abner, Johnny Ray White, and Edsel White.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, November 16th at Britton Funeral Home, with Paul Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow at the Bundy Cemetery in Manchester.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, November 15th at Britton Funeral Home.
