Louise B. Cox, age 80, of Seymour, passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at Schneck Medical Center, Seymour, surrounded by her loving family.
Louise was a member of Seymour Christian Church for over 15 years.
Mrs. Cox received her Bachelor of Science degree and Franklin master’s degree from Indiana University. She taught at Schmitt Elementary School and Clifty Creek Elementary School from 1970 to 1999, before retiring from the Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation after many years of service.
Louise loved her family dearly, and she loved spending time with them. She also enjoyed scrapbooking, reading, and traveling with her late husband in their RV across the country.
Born on February 5, 1943, in Oneida, Kentucky, Louise was the daughter of Frank and Ruth Reed Brewer, both of whom preceded her in death. In 1980, she married Walter “Wally” Cox, and he preceded her in death on December 13, 2014.
Survivors include two sons: Mark A. (Joyce) McKinney of Brownstown, and Scott A. (Megan) McKinney of Brownstown; one stepson, Eric E. (Gina) Cox of Camby; four grandchildren: Andrew McKinney, Tori (Andrew) Litchfield, Reed McKinney, and John Michael McKinney; and five great-grandchildren.
Louise was also preceded in death by one stepson, Brian L. Cox.
Funeral services for Louise B. Cox will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Spurgeon Funeral Home, Inc., Brownstown, with Pastor Matt Roberts officiating. Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 4, 2023, at Spurgeon Funeral Home, Inc. and from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the funeral home.
Interment will follow at Smallwood Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Seymour Christian Church, Ratcliff Grove Christian Church, Hoosier Christian Village, or American Diabetes Association.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the caring staff at Spurgeon Funeral Home, Inc.
