Louise Jarvis, 76, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, September 12th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
Louise was born in Manchester, KY on February 3, 1944, a daughter of the late Margaret (Harris) and Tommy Jarvis.
Louise is survived by her sisters: Rosetta Rogers of Manchester, and Mabel Gilreath and husband Robert of Stearns, KY; and brother, Willie Jarvis and wife Irene of Ohio.
In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters: Tommy Jarvis, Jr., Vernon Jarvis, Carl Jarvis, Sylvia Sibet, and Ruby Jarvis Brook.
Services were held on Tuesday, September 15th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Paul Mitchell and Dudley Lynch officiating. Burial followed at the Herd Cemetery.
