The Louisville football team opened its season with a 35-21 victory over Western Kentucky.
Quarterback Micale Cunningham set a career-high with 343 passing yards as he completed 19-of-34 passes with three touchdowns as well. The Cardinals offense showed all of its weapons as Dez Fitzpatrick had 110 yards receiving and newcomer Braden Smith shined in his first game with 110 yards receiving as well.
The defense, which had been a question mark coming into the season, had a strong performance. The Cardinals (1-0) gave up a touchdown at the beginning of each half, with each of them coming after punt mishaps which pinned the Louisville defense inside its own five-yard line. Other than those two drives, Louisville’s defense held Western Kentucky in check.
As for the special teams, Louisville’s punt team struggled, with a fumbled punt and a blocked kick, but new placekicker James Turner converted all five of his extra points.
