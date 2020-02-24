On February 23rd at approximately 12:15am. Manchester Police Officer Wes Wolfe arrested Joshua Turner of Louisville, KY. The arrest occurred when Officer Wolfe conducted a traffic stop for careless driving. During the traffic stop Turner was determined to be under the influence, It was then determined through dispatch that above had an active warrant for his arrest. Search incident to arrest, Turner was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and a digital scale. Turner was also in possession of a handgun and a semi automatic rifle.
It was later known that Turner was also a convicted felon. Assisting at the scene was Manchester Police Officer, Jeremy Garrison, and K-9 Officer Ryan Jackson.
-Careless driving
-Dui 1st
-Drug paraphernalia buy/possess
-Traf in marijuana (< 5) 1st off
-PCS first (methamphetamine)
-Failure of owner to maintain required ins
-Possession of firearm by convicted felon
