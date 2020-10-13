Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Justin Taylor Along with Deputy Tommy Houston arrested Bryan W. Fields age 39 of Louisville, KY early Sunday morning October 11, 2020 at approximately 1:23 AM. The arrest occurred outside a business off KY 909 approximately 9 miles north of London after deputies found this subject in possession of a large amount of a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine, digital scales, plastic bags with white residue, hypodermic syringes, and suspected marijuana. In addition, this subject wanted on outstanding warrants and gave deputies a false name during their investigation. Bryan Fields was charged with giving officer false identifying information; theft of identity of another without consent; trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana. 

Tags

Recommended for you