Manchester, Kentucky February 25, 2020 — On Valentine’s Day, AdventHealth Manchester hosted the Love Thy Neighbor Event at our Whole Person Recovery Clinic. We discussed our approach to healing the body, mind, and spirit to achieve Whole Person Recovery from Opioid Addiction.
Steven Napier, AHM’s Christian Mission Integration leader, opened the event in prayer, followed by testimonies and “why” stories from Nick Cima, Peer Support Specialist; Zack McGeorge, CSW; and Dr. Anita Cornett, board-certified Addiction Medicine specialist and CMO at AHM. These members of the Whole Person Recovery team shared their hearts discussing the incredible importance of opioid treatment in our area and why they are so passionate about the great work being done at Whole Person Recovery and the organizations partnering with us to battle this epidemic. The event concluded with remarks from Katie Davidson recognizing Wilma Reid, LPN and her family for her many years of service to the practice of addiction medicine and our community by helping our patients in their battles with opioid addiction. Wilma passed away in November 2019. In honor of her legacy and commitment to our team and our patients, the lobby of Whole Person Recovery was dedicated to her memory and a gift in her honor was presented to her family. The event closed in prayer and guests were invited to enjoy food and fellowship following the program. There were over 100 guests in attendance of the event.
*This project is supported by the Kentucky Opioid Response Effort (KORE) via Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Grants 1H79T1081704. KORE implements evidence-based prevention, treatment, and recovery support services to address opioid use disorder in communities across Kentucky. *
