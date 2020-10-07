On 10/06/2020. Lt. Taye Napier received a complaint of a theft that had taken place the previous night at the Town House Apts. on Town Branch Rd. Upon arrival around 1630. Lt. Napier spoke with Malinda Hibbard, who stated that someone had taken her child’s bicycles and four wheeler off her back porch, along with other items from adjacent apartments.
With help from the community, officer Napier was able to locate the suspect, find and return the stolen items including the child’s four wheeler and bicycles.
An arrest was made on Robin Lovins. The charge is as follows:
TBUT or disp. all others 500 or more but under 10,000.
