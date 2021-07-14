Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on July 13, 2021 at approximately 4:45 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Jared Smith arrested Danny Shawn Lovins, 42 of Highway 149. The arrest occurred within the East Manchester Community when Deputy Smith came into contact with the subject. The subject was arrested and charged with a Clay County District Court Warrant. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Danny Shawn Lovins, 42 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.