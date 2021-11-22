Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on November 22, 2021 at approximately 1:20 AM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Aaron Lovins, 25 of Needmore Hollow. The arrest occurred on Needmore Hollow Road when Deputy Brumley was dispatched to an assault complaint involving the above mentioned subject. Through investigation it was determined that the subject had physically assaulted another male subject in the middle of the roadway. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Aaron Lovins, 25 was charged with:
• Assault 4th Degree (Minor Injury)
