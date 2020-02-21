Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on February 21, 2020 at approximately 4:50 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Angela Lovins, 28 of Gregory Branch Road. The arrest occurred when Deputy Brumley conducted a traffic stop on South Highway 421, when the above mentioned subject was a passenger in the vehicle. Upon the vehicle coming to a stop, the above mentioned subject fled from the car into a business. After a brief foot pursuit, Deputy Brumley made contact with the subject and attempted to place her under arrest when the subject began to resist arrest. After a brief struggle, the subject was placed under arrest without further incident. During the struggle, Deputy Brumley’s uniform was damaged. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police K9 Officer Ryan Jackson.
Angela Lovins, 28 was charged with:
• Resisting Arrest
• Criminal Mischief, 3rd Degree
• Fleeing or Evading Police, On Foot 2nd Degree
• Public Intoxication of Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
