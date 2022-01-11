Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on January 11, 2022 at approximately 1:45 AM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with Deputy Jared Smith arrested Priscilla Lovins, 35 of Gregory Branch. The arrest occurred when Deputy Brumley was dispatched to a complaint on Highway 80 at a business due to the above mentioned subject being intoxicated and apparently trying to fight people. Upon arrival, K9 Deputy Brumley came into contact with the subject and she fled on foot and attempted to hide under a porch. The subject finally complied and came out from underneath the porch; once she was out from the porch she attempted to take off on foot again but was quickly placed under arrest after a brief struggle. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Officer Antonio Dodson, Officer Cody Blackwell and Lt. Jeff Couch.
Priscilla Lovins, 35 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
• Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot)
• Resisting Arrest
