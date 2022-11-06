A low turn-out is expected countywide in the upcoming General Election Tuesday, November 8th.
Two county races are contested as Republican nominee Tommy Harmon squares off against Democratic nominee Jeffrey Todd Croucher.
In the jailer’s race, incumbent Linda Smallwood, the Republican nominee faces independent candidate Wendall Keen.
The remaining countywide seats are unopposed.
Magistrate District One has incumbent and Republican nominee Russell “Rabbit” Smith meeting Democratic challenger Michael Caudill.
Magistrate District Three has Republican nominee Sonny Gay facing independent candidate Glenn Smith.
Magistrate District Six has Democratic nominee Joan Brown, the wife of the late magistrate Ray Brown, meeting Republican nominee Jerry Combs.
Two Board of Education seats are up for grabs.
District One has incumbent Anthony Lovett facing three candidates: Daniel Henson, Dr. James Davis and Dustin Swafford.
District Three has incumbent Leewood Cornett having opposition from Erica Sizemore-Stevens.
In statewide races, voters will see Rand Paul, Republican nominee, meet Charles Booker, Democrat nominee, for U.S. Senator.
Longtime congressman Harold ‘Hal’ Rogers will have a Democrat challenger in Conor Halbleib.
