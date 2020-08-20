Loyd Widner passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Hazard ARH Medical Center, Hazard, KY. He was 72 years old. Loyd was born May 11, 1948 at Hyden, KY. the son the late, James E. Widner & Ora Sizemore Widner. He had been a life-long resident of Leslie Co. By occupation he had work as a steel mill worker.
Loyd was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Rocky, James Harold & Eddie Wayne Widner, sister, Gladys Widner McBride, nephews, Dale & Paul & niece, Patty. He leaves the following relatives surviving; 3 beloved sons, Robert Widner & Pat, TN., William Widner, London, KY. & Parley Widner & Crystal, TN., 2 beloved daughters, Bonita Widner, TN. & American McCulley, Hyden, KY., 3 brothers, Taylor Widner & Janet, Sizerock, KY., Johnny Widner & Verla, Hyden, KY. & George Widner & Gracie, TN., 1 sister, Anna Abbott, Sizerock, KY., treasured grandchildren, Robby, Cody, Cynthia, Victoria, Hope, Damon, McKayla, Amber, Britton, Casey, Doshia, DeShaun, Deontae, Destiny, Ashley Sizemore, Tanner & Searra, treasured great grandson, Rayden, special nieces, Keisha Estep and Montana Widner & special nephew, Warren Day. Also a host of children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends survive.
Funeral: Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at the Hal's Fork Pentecostal Church, Bear Branch, KY.
Ministers: Kevin Napier & Charlie Collins
Interment: Widner Family Cemetery, (Caney Fork Road), Hyden, KY.
Visitation: Friday, August 21, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. & all day Saturday, August 22nd at the Church
You may send your condolences to the family at dwaynewalkerfuneralhome.com
